Fire guts 33,000-litre tanker under Otedola Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Panic gripped motorists and passers-by on Monday after a 33,000-litre tanker conveying petroleum products caught fire under Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 3pm when the tanker, which was transporting petroleum products from a depot, fell between the inward and outward sections of the bridge and burst into flames.

The fire caused panic among motorists, who diverted to avoid the scene, while passers-by scampered in different directions for safety.

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service from the Alausa and Ikeja fire stations were immediately deployed to the scene to contain the fire.

Their prompt intervention prevented the situation from escalating, while damping-down operations continued as of 5pm to extinguish residual hotspots and prevent possible re-ignition.

As of press time, the immediate and remote causes of the incident had yet to be established.

No casualties or property damage were recorded, according to the available report.

The Controller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to protecting lives and property through prompt and effective emergency response.

She urged motorists to exercise caution around emergency scenes and comply with safety instructions issued by emergency responders.