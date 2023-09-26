Obi seeks support for Soludo’s investment drive

By Henry Ojelu

Frontline politician in Anambra State and former Commissioner of Women Affairs, Hon Bridget Obi has applauded the speed at which Governor Chukwuma Soludo is transforming the state into one of the biggest investment and liveable destinations in the southeast and Nigeria at large.

She also called on investors to support the government’s innovative and exemplary drive by keying into the huge investment and growth opportunities which Anambra State offers to the world.

Obi who is currently the Southeast Coordinator of Women in Renewable Energy Association, WIRE-A dropped the hint while speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of this year’s World Clean Up Day.

The event, marked in the state, attracted notable personalities and top government functionaries including the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu.

She equally applauded the standards being set by Dr. Felix Odumegwu and his team at the Ministry of Environment, in terms of policies towards ensuring a clean and sustainable Anambra.

She enjoined residents of the state to play their own parts by imbibing the culture of mopping up plastic waste in and around their environment.

Obi noted that women have been at the vanguard of ensuring a clean and sustainable Anambra State and therefore appeal to the governor and the commissioner to always give special attention to the women.

This she noted, would spur them not to relent in their dedication and commitment towards cleaning and protecting the environment.