NSCDC resolve 213 disputed cases in 5 months

… harps on tolerance, peaceful coexistence

By Femi Bolaji

The Taraba State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has said it has resolved no fewer than 213 disputed cases between individuals and groups within five months.

The state Commandant of the Corps, Adamu Salihu, who spoke during the commemoration of this year’s International Day of Peace, said their intervention has saved the disputed parties from incurring avoidable cost of litigations.

According to him, “a lot of cases come that should have gone to court but through mediation and dialogue we were able to resolve 213 cases between May and Saturday.

“These cases involve both individuals and groups and it cuts across the state, which include communal clashes, land matters among others and after resolution they have gone back to their communities peacefully. “

He reiterated that the Command would not relent in it’s effort to ensuring peaceful coexistence among people in the state, and urged residents of the state to support them in this onerous task.

Also, the State Chairman of Taraba Peace Architecture Dialogue, PAD, Dr. Joseph Lucas, who also spoke pointed that injustice, exclusion, unfairness, among other vices must be addressed across the country to entrench peaceful coexistence among citizens of the country.

The State coordinator of Search for Common Ground, Dubi Sonam, and the Project Manager of COMITAS II in both Taraba and Adamawa states, Chorbe Joshua, in their seperate remarks said their agency in collaboration with other development partners would continue to prioritise dialogue and encourage peaceful resolution of disputes, especially between farmers and herders.

Prof. Julius Ngomba, who presented a paper on the theme of this year’s International Day of Peace, also tasked government at all levels to prioritise preventive diplomacy to eliminate conflicts that might lead to breakdown of peace and order.