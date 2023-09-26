No room for sub-standard projects in Delta – Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, said his administration has zero tolerance for sub-standard projects and urged appointees to strive for excellence by engaging only contractors with proven track record of performance.

Governor Oborevwori gave the charge while inaugurating the boards of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency and Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency at Government House, Asaba.

Members of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency include; Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Okoro – Chairman; Chief Patrick Ukah – Director General; while Mr Chukwuedo Chekwube; Engr Ogaga Akpomedaye and Mrs Endurance Ibru are members.

The Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA) has Dr. Joseph Otumara as Chairman; Prince Godwin Ejinyere – Director-General while Pastor Isaac Itobi; Mr Stanley Agbosa and Mrs Eunice Oshionwu are members.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Oborevwori said the new appointees have consistently demonstrated passion for the growth of the state and challenged the new boards to put in place strong governance structures for the overall performance of the agencies.

He urged the new boards to only engage contractors with proven track record of excellence and performance.

“I congratulate the new appointees on their well-deserved appointments. Given the strategic importance of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency and Warri, Uvwie, and Environs Development Agency, to our urban renewal initiatives, it is imperative that they are run by the calibre of persons who are in tune with the policy direction of this administration.

“Aside from possessing the qualities of competence, loyalty, and resilience, the new members of these boards have one thing in common – shared aspirations with the core values of this administration.

“The new appointees have consistently demonstrated passion for the growth and development of Delta State. I trust that this appointment will motivate them to redouble their efforts in contributing their quota to the actualization of our M.O.R.E Agenda,”.

He challenged the new boards to put in place strong governance structures to drive robust policy formulation for effective service delivery.



“I challenge the new Boards to ensure that they put in place strong governance structures to drive robust policy formulation, foster better planning, and enhance cohesion within the organisations.

“Premium must be placed on efficient and effective projects execution undergirded by transparency, accountability, and collective responsibility.



“It is equally important that you institute a mechanism for constant monitoring and evaluation of your programmes and projects to ensure that they always align with the overall policy direction of the government.



“At the risk of repeating myself, I want to sound it loud and clear that this administration has zero tolerance for sub-standard projects.



“You must strive for excellence in projects execution and only engage contractors with proven track record of performance and excellence,” Oborevwori emphasized.



Responding on behalf of the appointees, Dr Emmanuel Okoro thanked the Governor for the opportunity to serve and pledged to serve in line with the M.O.R.E Agenda of the Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration.



The State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme; State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Kingsley Esiso; Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo; Professor Sam Oyovbaire; Air Vice Marshall Frank Ajobena; Chief Emmanuel Ogidi; Chief Nkem Okwuofu; Chief Chris Agbobu; and Professor Hope Eghagha were among dignitaries that graced the inauguration.