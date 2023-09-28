Nigeria @63: Senate expresses optimism about Nigeria’s future

…says we’ve made meaningful progress

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senate has expressed optimism that Nigeria is on the right track to attain its full potentials as it prepares to celebrate its 63rd Independence on Sunday.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu ( APC Ekiti South) , said this in a pre-Independence interview, held in his office on Thursday.

According to him, Senators are of the view that although the nation has passed through and is still passing through some challenges, the journey to nationhood “has been so far so good.”

The Senate noted that since becoming self governing 63 years ago, Nigerians have a lot to be grateful for especially togetherness of among its diverse population although we are yet to attain the lofty ideas and ideals of Nationhood held by her foremost leaders at independence , the nation and its people can take solace in the fact that the nation is still a working project .

He reiterated that the success of Nigeria in her journey to Nationhood in the last 63 years , far outweighs its failures .

The Senate Spokesperson however said the nation needs to get correct answer to the leadership question in order to accelerate the pace of its race in the journey to Nationhood .

Adaramodu said, ” The past of Nigeria like those of other countries or anything or persons, cannot be perfect but its future is very bright .

” Having survived her turbulent past , what Nigeria requires now from both leaders and the led , is patriotism which can only be driven by positive mind set of every Nigerian to the Nigeria Project .

” Re – orientation is key for all , in doing the right thing at all times in whatever capacity and not the wrong things.

” Followership determines quality of leadership in any country or society , the very reason Nigerians , need to make their leaders , accountable to them by not demanding for stomach infrastructure as against good governance .

” When followers are upright and asking for accountability at all levels of governance , the leaders will surely sit up and the society would be better for it , in terms of genuine development .

“ From the Senate , is a big congratulations to Nigeria and Nigerians on the 63 years of independence and Nationhood journey which by all indices and realities on ground; is a country to reckon with in Africa and the world .

” The Eagle ( Nigeria) will surely keep flying and flying higher without her wings, clipped in any way “,, he said .

He further explained that since the country is divinely exempted from natural disasters , the human invented ones like insurgency , consequential kidnapping etc , would be things of the past in no distant time , since government is working round the clock to rid the society of criminal elements