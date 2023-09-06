NERC hikes electricity meter price by 40%

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has raised the cost of electricity meters payable through the meter assets programme, MAP.

The Commission, in an order issued on Tuesday, increased the price of single phase meters by N23,313.47 or 39.74 percent from N58,661.69 to N81,975.16.

The price for three phase meters was also raised by N34,151.74 or 31.13 percent from N109,684.36 to N143,836.10.

NERC in the order signed by its Chairman, Engr. Sanusi Garba and the Commissioner, Legal, Licensing & Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye explained that “significant changes in macroeconomic indicators, such as inflation and changes in the foreign exchange rates have necessitated a review of the regulated rates for MAP meters”.