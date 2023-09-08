NCC raises alarm over increase in electronic fraud

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has raised alarm over the increase of fraudulent electronic messages sent to unsuspecting members of the public by fraudsters who masquerade as bank representatives.

Director of Consumers Affairs (NCC) Umar Alkazeem, in his opening address during the campaign, “Shine Your Eyes, No Fall Mugu” in Bauchi on Thursday said it has become pertinent to enlighten the public on the increase of electronic fraud and mode of operation of fraudsters.

Alkazeem who was represented by Banji Ojo, Head of Consumers Policy Development and Monitoring of the Consumers Affairs Department, said that the campaign would enlighten people to recognize fraud and protect themselves.

“It is the wish of NCC that every Nigerian is protected and has adequate knowledge of the telecommunications industry. We have been going around since last year educating Nigerians about economic fraud because it has become rampant in our society.

“They send a link to you that you have a lottery you never played or send you a message you have won a certain amount and you need to call Mr A or B to get the money, once you click on the link or provide any information you’re done.”

“It is important that we have the right education and knowledge to protect ourselves. We are partnering with the EFCC and CBN to ensure that we take the fight to these fraudsters who swindle people of their hard-earned money and cause problems for our people,” he said.

He further noted that telecommunications subscribers are still being defrauded due to unnecessary trust in family, friends and strangers by exposing their sensitive information on the internet and offline.

Alkazeem said that because many people want quick money or multiple interests, they click on fraudulent links asking them to confirm money that was given to them, thereby falling victims.

He warned Nigerians not to give five vital information on their debit cards, saying that the information include; the 16-digit number, three-digit number at the back, card name, expiry date and the card PIN.

He urged residents to report strange debit alerts on their accounts to their financial institutions and involve the Central Bank of Nigeria and security agencies to prevent future occurrences.