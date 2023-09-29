Navy arrests six impostors in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy has arrested six impostors impersonating as Nigerian Navy personnel to engage in fraudulent activities.

Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga stated on Friday in Lagos that the NNS BEECROFT’s patrol team arrested the suspects in a raid at Ajah area of Lagos State.

“The raid resulted in the apprehension of impostors who carry out nefarious activities like extortion and intimidation of residents, among other despicable acts while claiming to be Navy personnel,’’ he stated.

He added that two Toyota Hilux vehicles, fake Nigerian Navy identification cards and other related documents were seized from the impostors.



“The impounded vehicles bearing the inscription `SAIL NAVY’, the suspects and other exhibits had been handed over to the appropriate agency for further investigation and prosecution,’’ Oguntuga stated.

The commander urged citizens to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities to appropriate authorities as collective effort was crucial in safeguarding the public from potential and fraudulent activities.

Oguntuga also stated that eight stowaways were arrested on board a vessel on Thursday during NNS BEECROFT’s routine patrol of the maritime environment.

“NNS BEECROFT’s patrol team arrested the stowaways inside the vessel’s rudder compartment and handed them over to the appropriate authorities,’’ he added.