Movie Review: Top Boy Season 5 — perfect resolution to a ‘battle of wits’

By Enitan Abdultawab

Top Boy Season 5 is upon us!

The hype that surrounded Top Boy was all worth the time when it debuted on the 31st of October, 2011. As time went by, the movie producer succeeded in weaving an artistic relationship between the movie and viewers. It was simple — viewers were always keeping tabs on the release of the next season as seen in the bundle of joy viewers exuded when the trailer of this series dropped just last month, in anticipation of the screening of the movie on the 7th of September.

As expected, Kane Robinson, Ashley Waters, Jasmine Jobson, NoLay, Araloyin Oshunremi, Lisa Dwan, Shone Romulus, Simbi Ajikawo and a host of others show up for another masterpiece of action and heat. All the characters we have been stuck with since 2011 and the new additions, Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson, all have one thing in mind – to survive where the system that is unfavourable is left to them. Deliberately, Top Boy season 5 is designed to make everything works for everyone as their interest deem fit. While this unfolds, it opens up a make or break fate for others as they movie fades away into the sands of time.

Thematic allure

Set in a fictional Hackney Bourough and Summerhouse Estate in North-east, London, Top Boy represents a part of platforms where socio-political issues which are replete in the United Kingdom today ranging from injustice, police brutality, domestic violence, immigration and of course racism can be headlined.

The new season start off where Season 4 ends with Sully murdering Jamie in his (Jamie) home. From this point thereof, Sully and Duncane lives in bitter rapport amidst saving their personal quests. Sully, now the lone gang-leader, struggles to stay alone at the top and gives maximum protection to his family but keep tabs on the dangers of new-arrival Irish MacGees while Duncane watches his relationship breaks down with Shelley who finds him too volatile.

The death of Jamie renders the movie the opportunity to develop into compelling scenes and actions as his absence is felt throughout the movie. First, the opener provides an enormous opportunity to applaud the design team which succeeds in concealing a call to opposition. Here, a package awaits Sully and second-in-command Jaq in a transit van. The unpopular gift later turns out to be an invitation from the unwanted McGees gang domiciled in Ireland. As the movie drags further, there seems to be an unwounded coalition of love, revenge and grief in the Stef’s quest for going after Sully and Erin’s morning of her father killed by Sully in Season 3.

This season does not but fail to acknowledge slight changes in the likes of Jaq and Lauryn as their characters climax to resolution. The climax of Top Boy’s last chapter develops extremely slowly, and at moments you begin to think if it has given itself enough credence to conclude properly. Jaq frequently acts out of wrath and desire for retribution, or simply out of necessity to clean up other people’s messes. But here, there are a plethora of situations where she does not have a choice but to consider the practical realities of dealing, a thing Top Boy has succeeded in its characters. The gay and spirited Lauryn of Season 3 has been significantly decreased as she pushes her through a taxing journey. Jaq and Lauryn’s relationship has developed from amicable sisters to vicious animosity in Season 3, intense protective action in Season 4, and into a romantic relationship in the previous season.

Cinematography allure

Top Boy excels with outstanding cinematography from directors of photography Federico Cesca and Kanami creating strong cinematographic effects – cameras, lightings and a few shooting sprees. The series move in grappling kinetic and moving six episodes, with music sitting at the core of Top Boy again thanks to music directors Abi Leland, Ed Bailie, and Toby Williams.

Ratings

Top Boy has brought about the end of this series in a very interesting way and it seems it will stand the test of time.

So, it takes 9/10.