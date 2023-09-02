Five movies to see in September

By Enitan Abdultawab

The month of September is upon us!

As much as movie lovers might have been entertained in the past eight months, there is still a lot to anticipate. The month of September ushers in enthralling movies and Nollywood is ready to, again, slice up new narratives into viewers’ waiting eyes.

Below are Nollywood movies to anticipate:

The Black Book (September 22)

The Editi Effiong criminal thriller “The Black Book” will be available on Netflix soon.

When dishonest police officers murder a man’s only kid, it uncovers longstanding grudges and sets off a persistent search for justice.

It’s a must-see for fans of suspense, starring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Denola Grey, Ade Laoye, Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo, and an ensemble cast of seasoned actors.

A Young Time Ago (September 1)

In the upcoming film ‘A Young Time Ago’, an ex-convict narrates the tale of a long-ago attempt at retribution gone awry.

Now that fate has given him a second chance that he never expected, we will follow him on his journey to see what he does with it.

Timini Egbuson, Wale Ojo, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Sophie Alakija, Mofehintola Jebutu, Sandra Okunzuwa, and Tolu Osaile are among the cast members of the film, which was directed by Tolu Awobiyi, commonly known as Lord Tanner, in association with Dade Wade Productions.

Kannani (September 15)

In “Kanaani,” the difficulties of separated couples dealing with migration are explored.

This moving story, which was written and directed by Tola Olatunji, also features Gabriel Afolayan, Ivia Okujaye, Robb Hudspeth, Ayo Kosh, Joseph Benjamin, and others.

A voyage of enduring love confronting the ultimate test is depicted against the backdrop of a small fishing town in the Nigerian state of Edo.

A Bag of Trouble (September 1)

“A Bag of Trouble” was initially postponed but will be arriving to Nollywood after a long time.

The movie is written and directed by Mazi Chimex and produced by Collis T.Miller. “A Bag of Trouble” explores a psychological journey of a young man whose life is tainted by a gift from an affluent socio-political wannabe.

The movie features Sabinus, Jide Kosoko, Hafiz Oyetoro, Broda Shaggi, Bimbo Oshin.

Strained (September 1)

“Strained” takes you on an emotional journey, exploring the complexities of love, forgiveness, and reconciliation.

The plot follows a couple celebrating the arrival of their first child, but the wife is forced to confront a painful history.

Featuring Queen Nwokoye, Tracey George, Padita Agu, Adaeze Onuigbo, and Sam Sunny, this sincere drama promises to deeply resonate with your emotions.

Our fingers are crossed as we wait to see where September will go with these movies.