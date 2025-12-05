5 movies to watch this Christmas

Christmas is a perfect time to see movies. It is the perfect time to slow down, gather with loved ones and lose yourself in stories that spark laughter, warmth and a little nostalgia.

Whether you’re spending the holidays curled up indoors or hosting friends and family, a good movie can set the tone for a truly memorable festive season.

From serious to humorous movies to series, these films offer the needed respite during Christmas.

Here are five movies guaranteed to add colour, comfort and festive cheer to your holiday watchlist this season.

King of Boys 3



With more power battles, betrayals, and high-stakes drama, the eagerly awaited continuation of Kemi Adetiba’s political crime epic is back. For lovers of Nigerian political thrillers, King of Boys 3 promises to provide compelling entertainment this Christmas with its trademark crisp dialogue and powerful acting.

A Very Dirty Christmas



This comedy, which combines humor, family drama, and surprising turns, leans into the craziness that frequently accompanies the holiday season. A Very Dirty Christmas is an obvious choice for viewers seeking humor and relatable holiday disasters because it provides lighthearted entertainment.

Colours of Fire



Colours of Fire is a powerful drama that delves into themes of love, resiliency, and self-transformation. For those who want something introspective and profoundly human during the holidays, the film’s compelling narrative and powerful imagery make it a contemplative watch.

Avatar: Fire and Ash



In the Avatar series, James Cameron returns with yet another breathtakingly beautiful chapter. Fire & Ash is an immersive movie experience perfect for big-screen holiday viewing as it explores the world of Pandora with new cultures, conflicts, and breathtaking effects.

Wake Up Dead Man



Detective Benoit Blanc returns in the upcoming Knives Out series to solve yet another intricate case. Wake Up Dead Man is a great option for those who like brilliant, captivating thrillers over Christmas because of its blend of suspense, cunning twists, and dark humour.

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