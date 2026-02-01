Review: Nollywood’s 10 most viewed movies on YouTube in 2025

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood’s presence on YouTube reached new heights in 2025, with romance-led dramas and emotionally charged stories pulling in tens of millions of views. From love stories shaped by culture to gritty tales of hustle and redemption, these films dominated online conversations and viewing charts throughout the year.

Here is a countdown of Nollywood’s 10 most viewed movies on YouTube in 2025, ranked from number one to ten.

Love in Every Word – 31 million views

Claiming the top spot is Love in Every Word, the most watched Nollywood movie on YouTube in 2025. The romantic drama follows Chioma and Odogwu as they navigate love, cultural expectations, emotional wounds and personal independence. Its relatable dialogue, strong chemistry between the lead actors and emotionally resonant storyline helped it become a runaway digital hit.

Lead cast: Uzor Arukwe, Bamike “Bam Bam” Olawunmi-Adenibuyan

Love in Every Word 2 – 20 million views

Building on the success of the original, the sequel deepens the couple’s journey as they face tougher emotional tests, cultural pressures and personal growth. Fans returned in large numbers to see how the love story evolved, making the sequel one of the most successful Nollywood follow-ups on YouTube.

Lead cast: Uzor Arukwe, Bamike “Bam Bam” Olawunmi-Adenibuyan

Where Love Lives – 16 million views

This romantic comedy-drama struck a balance between humour and heart. The film explores love, marriage, class expectations and everyday relationship struggles, driven by an ensemble cast and strong performances. Its warmth and relatability earned it massive repeat views.

Lead cast: Bimbo Ademoye, Uzor Arukwe, Osas Ighodaro, Chioma Nwosu, Emem Udoquak, Great Val-Edochie, Bryan Okoye

Broken Hallelujah – 11 million views

A deeply emotional drama, Broken Hallelujah centres on love, faith and healing after heartbreak. With themes of spiritual struggle, forgiveness and endurance, the film connected strongly with audiences who favour moral and faith-based storytelling.

Lead cast: Bimbo Ademoye

Hustle Code – 10.7 million views

Inspired by real-life struggles, Hustle Code follows three young women navigating poverty, ambition and survival in Lagos. The film’s blend of romance, friendship and street-level realism helped it stand out among YouTube audiences.

Lead cast: Uche Montana, Chinenye Nnebe, Phyna Otabor

Chaos to Calm – 9.2 million views

This romance explores the push and pull between personal principles and unexpected attraction. With humour and emotional depth, Chaos to Calm tells a story of love emerging from disorder, resonating with viewers drawn to character-driven narratives.

Lead cast: Uche Montana, Maurice Sam

After a Night in July – 8.1 million views

Focused on the consequences of one life-altering night, the film tackles unplanned pregnancy, relationship strain and emotional compatibility. Its realistic tone and mature themes earned it a strong following online.

Lead cast: Eso Dike, Uche Montana

Insane Obsession – 8 million views

A psychological romance thriller, Insane Obsession tells a dark story of love turned dangerous after a woman with amnesia forms an intense attachment. The suspense-filled plot and strong performances kept viewers hooked.

Lead cast: Maurice Sam, Uche Montana, Sandra Okunzuwa

Love on Steroids – 8 million views

This dramatic romance explores emotional extremes, addiction and relationship pressure. Its intense storytelling and raw portrayal of love’s darker sides contributed to its popularity.

Lead cast: Maurice Sam

Produced and led by Maurice Sam

Accidental Bride – 7.1 million views

Rounding out the list is Accidental Bride, a romantic drama about a woman thrust into an unexpected marriage. As the story unfolds, love, self-discovery and personal growth take centre stage, making it a steady favourite among YouTube viewers.

Lead cast: Maurice Sam, Sonia Uche

Together, these films underline Nollywood’s growing digital influence and YouTube’s role as a major distribution platform. In 2025, romance, emotional realism and relatable storytelling proved to be the winning formula for online success.