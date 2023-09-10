Moses Harmony set to release new album, Anu

By Ayo Onikoyi

Moses Oluwakemi Adeyemi popularly known as Moses Harmony is set to release his new album titled, Anu, as a testimony of thanksgiving and appreciation as he reckons on how God has answered his long time prayers.

Known for his unique dance steps which dazzle his fans and guests during performances, he has successfully recorded several singles and albums such as Edumare ti se, Baba e, Able God, God is Great, Dansaki, Take the Glory among others.

He is a musical powerhouse with exceptional delivery of music and performances in his native dialect of Yoruba and its deeply rooted cultural melody fusion of traditional beats spiced with inspirational and gospel vibes. With a career that started about 24 years ago, Moses Harmony has grown to be better just like fine wine as the year passes.

The major breakthrough Harmony had in his career was when he met Nollywood veteran, Joke Silva, who turned the band around with her word of advice in the year 2000. She inspired him to peep up his genre of music and upgrade the band. As of 2004, the Harmony band had become a force to reckon with, serving nothing but quality music, with music lovers attesting to his exceptional performances. Moses added that, “I had a natural love for music from a young age and started with singing and playing the drums in the choir. My passion for music was so evident that even at a young age, while I was still in the Sunday School choir, the church music director would invite me to play the drums in the main church in the absence of the church drummer.”

Shortly after that, Moses Harmony had a massive performance at Oluwaseyi, Ijesha, Lagos, organized by CCC Oluwaseyi, ‘holy mary concert.’ Since then, it has been a smooth ride, with massive growth.

The Harmony band has travelled all over the world for music performances and concerts. With a track record of performances in Dubai, London, South Africa, Europe and the United States, among others, the band is set to deliver more energetic performances in the coming weeks.

Speaking about his kind of music, Moses shares, “My type of gospel music is praise medley as I created the Gospel Alujo and fusion everybody now plays at live performances these days. And the genre of music emerged at the 2002 Oluwaseyi Holy Mary Concert in Lagos.”