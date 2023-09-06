LP celebrates as Tribunal upholds Fed House members election in Lagos

…Says steps closer to greater successes

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Labour Party in Lagos has said the victories of members representing Oshodi-Isolo II and Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituencies, Mr. Okey-Joe Onuakalusi and Mr. Wande George, respectively at the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, affirmed the party’s belief that judiciary could still dispense justice without fear or favour.

This is the party expressed shock and sadness over the judgements delivered by the National and State Assembly Petition Tribunal in which member representing Ojo Federal Constituency was sacked and the plea of Lagos Central Senatorial candidate were thrown out.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Olubunmi Odesanya, Tuesday night, LP implored all members and supporters to remain optimistic as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, delivers judgment today.

The statement read: “It is our strong belief that our Nation, Nigeria, can still be salvaged with the right people in the right institutions. We at Labour Party commend the Tribunal judges for dispensing this fair and truthful judgement. In view of this, we urge the judges at the PEPT to toe the line of their colleagues in Lagos as they set to deliver judgement on Wednesday September 6th, 2023. This is an enormous responsibility in their hands and we urge them deliver justice in the interest of Nigeria not self.

“Furthermore, LP in Lagos State received with rude shock and sadness the judgements delivered by the Tribunal wherein in our sitting House of Representatives member for Ojo Federal Constituency was sacked and the plea of our Lagos Central Senatorial candidates were thrown out based on matters we feel are pre-election issues. We thank God that the Tribunal is not the final court of arbitration in these matters.

“We, are also in solidarity with our governorship candidate and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour whose victory at the Tribunal the party expects when judgement is delivered in the petition. We reiterate our hope, trust and confidence in the Nigerian judiciary for a truly strong democracy that will usher in the new Nigeria we all hope for and desire.”