How gunmen kill 40, burnt houses in Plateau community

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

JOS—Suspected bandits have reportedly killed over 40 persons after they attacked Zurak village in Bashar District of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Vanguard gathered that the armed men at 7 p.m., invaded the Zurak community when people in the community were about to retire after their normal daily activities.

Transition Committee Chairman of Wase, Hamisu Anani, could not be reached on his phone number but Aminu Dahiru, a youth in the community told Vanguard on the phone that he heard about the incident that occurred “About 6 p.m., on Monday when people were running away from Zurak to other communities.

“Tension started building from Sunday when some vigilantes, who sense imminent danger in the community went to the camp of the bandits. On Monday evening, the bandits came in their numbers on motorcycles, shooting and burning houses.”

Another resident, Hamisu Bashar, said: “No fewer than 46 dead bodies have been recovered so far, these are not only the people of Wase but some people who came from Kanan Local Government Area to farm were also affected. We are tired of this kind of situation.”

Spokesman of the state Police Command, Alfred Alabo, said: “Sequel to the aggressive onslaught against bandits by a combined team of DSS and other security operatives in Bangalala forest, Wase LGA of Plateau State, a border between Plateau, Bauchi and Taraba states, seven bandits have been neutralise in the area.

“Other bandits who fled during the operation attacked Zurak and Dakai villages, killed nine persons and burnt down six houses while on the run.

“The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command has made more deployment to the area and has directed the Area Commander of Langtang to relocate his base to Wase LGA with immediate effect.

“The command is also pleased to announce to the state government and the people of Plateau State that one of the bandits, who escaped and went to seek treatment at a hospital in Wase was arrested with gunshot wounds. The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Jos for discreet investigation.”