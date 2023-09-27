Lagos commissioner charges craftsmen on professionalism

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, has charged craftsmen in the built sector of the need to be more innovative, enterprising and professional in their conduct.

Akinderu-Fatai gave the charge on Tuesday, during an assessment visit to the venues of the Lagos State Master Craftsman Training Programme for Artisans, at Government Technical College, Ikotun and Ikorodu.

The coommissioner, while briefing participants, described the training programme as “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s initiative, geared towards upskilling craftsmen on modern technologies in the construction industry.”

He therefore, urged participants to be good ambassadors at the end of the programme by “stemming the tide of quackery in the built sector.”

He expressed satisfaction at the level of teamwork and consensus building portrayed by the artisans during their practical sessions, while urging the well-grounded craftsmen to adopt ‘‘Train the Trainer’’ method to share the knowledge and experience garnered in the course of the training.

Akinderu-Fatai, also urged the participants to encourage others to key into the next phase of the programme as he further stressed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is working assiduously to reduce unemployment in the state.

The Permanent Secretary for Housing, Mr.Kamar Olowoshago, while giving his remark at the training centres, disclosed that only certified Master Craftsmen by the Nigerian Institute of Building, NIOB, will be uploaded on the Artisans Hub website for clients who needs their services.

He expressed gratitude to NIOB for the support given so far in ensuring that the requisite standards of the 21st century methodology are met via the curriculum.

The consultant of Master Craftsman Training Programme, Mr. Razaq Jayieola, in his response commended the zeal shown by the artisans while assuring the State Government of less importation of craftsmen from neighbouring countries.

He also urged the participants to make good use of the work gears that will be given to them by the state government.

A former National President of NIOB, B

Kunle Awobodu, in his remark, commended the state government, saying, “The programme is a laudable one that the institute is pleased and proud to associated with” adding that “it will help reduce drastically the level of substandard work encountered on construction sites.”

Respresentatives of the beneficiaries of the programme, Solihu Azeez and Oyedele David, who spoke on behalf of other participants appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu for the opportunity availed them saying, “It has been a wonderful experience where we had to unlearn, to learn and relearn in line with modern trends.”

They pledged to be good ambassadors of the state by reflecting the knowledge gained from the training in their various trades.