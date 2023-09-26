Insecurity: CNG seeks cooperation between FG, Zamfara govt

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, on Tuesday, visited Gusau on a mission to facilitate synergy and cooperation between the Zamfara government and the federal authorities for effective coordination of efforts to end the rampaging insecurity in the state.

Addressing Zamfara State government officials led by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, CNG’s spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said the situation in Zamfara State had become increasingly alarming with the evident rift between the federal and the Zamfara State governments

This he said has resulted in a repetitive cycle of blame and counter-blame between the two parties, throwing the population into further confusion with the potential of exacerbating the security challenges in the state.

Suleiman said, “The CNG was in Gusau for a solemn purpose to express heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of Zamfara State following the recent security breach that shook the Gusau University campus.

“This unfortunate incident involved the brutal encroachment on the campus premises and the subsequent abduction of innocent female students by heartless bandits. The general and pervasive insecurity being experienced in Zamfara and across the Northern region are cross-regional issues that affect every one of us, regardless of where we live or come from.

“For this reason, the problem must be confronted collectively with the entire will and resolve of the various levels of government behind the effort.

“Failure to do so will indubitably mean that every effort made in isolation will defeat all our endeavours, and render the task more difficult and futile.

“We regret to say, until that time when jointly developed and implemented comprehensive security strategies, enhanced intelligence sharing, and deployment of adequate resources to tackle the root causes of the insecurity, the dark clouds hanging over the land would only grow darker.”

The Coalition called on the Federal and the Zamfara State governments to exercise restraint and the maturity expected in leaders in order to face the security challenges head on and ensure the safe return of the abducted students.

They also called on the government, security agencies, and relevant stakeholders to “collaborate effectively in developing and implementing strategies that will bring an end to this cycle of violence. It is imperative to prioritize the protection of lives and property, ensuring that our citizens can go about their daily lives without fear and apprehension.

“It is therefore necessary for the Zamfara state government to work closely with federal agencies responsible for security matters, such as the Police, Military, and Intelligence Agencies. All stakeholders should prioritize the overall safety and well-being of the people of Zamfara State above any political differences.

“We call on the Federal Government to ensure the involvement of the state governments concerned and relevant stakeholders in the formation of policies that concern security. It is only through this synagy that an informed policy direction for enduring security in Zamfara and the entire Northern region” CNG added.