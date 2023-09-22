Impeachment of dep gov: We’ll follow due process — Ondo Assembly

…As group tells Aiyedatiwa to defend self

By Dayo Johnson

THE Ondo State House of Assembly, yesterday, told the embattled deputy governor of the state, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to defend himself on the allegations levelled against him just as it promised to follow due process during the impeachment process.

At Wednesday’s plenary, the lawmakers directed the Clerk of the House, Benjamin Jaiyola, to write a letter to the Deputy Governor to respond to allegations of gross misconduct levelled against him.

However, the lawmakers, in a statement by its Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Mr Olatunji Oshati, said: “An allegation letter does not equate to an impeachment verdict.”

Oshati said: “We find it necessary to address some misconceptions regarding the allegation letter served on the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“It is crucial that our people understand that an allegation letter does not equate to an impeachment verdict.

“Indeed, the allegation letter served to the Deputy Governor marks the initiation of the impeachment proceedings.

“However, it is essential to remember that this is a procedure rooted in due process, not a hastily conducted impeachment.

“We are conscious of the integrity of our present assembly and will not falter in our constitutional responsibilities to our constituents.

“We wish to declare, unequivocally, that the entire process remains within the realm of allegations. We are committed to examining these allegations objectively.

“Our primary responsibility is to uphold the integrity of our beloved state and foster accountability and transparency, even at the highest levels of government.

“Consequently, we urge our constituents to refrain from making premature judgments. Neither the Deputy Governor nor the Governor is immune to legislative actions.

“The allegation letter has been served and Mr Deputy Governor has the right to defend himself. Rest assured, we are committed to following due process and will do so diligently.”

Group tells Aiyedatiwa to defend self

Meanwhile, the Ondo Professionals for Good Governance Initiatives, OPGGI, yesterday, told the embattled deputy governor to defend himself on the allegations levelled against him.

The House of Assembly has commenced the process of impeaching the deputy governor over alleged gross misconduct.

The group, however, warned him not to petition the law court to half the impeachment process.

The group, in a statement by its chairman, Adeyemi Kayode, asked the deputy governor to allow the democratic processes to run their course, noting that the lawmakers’ actions are under public scrutiny.

Kayode said: “We have credible information that the Deputy Governor is seeking legal intervention to halt his impeachment process. As vigilant observers, we urge the Deputy Governor to refrain from such an action.

“Although we suspect that his impeachment may be controversial, we are equally interested in the allegations the lawmakers have raised against him.

“Contrary to other states where impeachment proceedings are conducted in secrecy and unconstitutionally, we have faith in the House of Assembly’s decision to adhere to due process in this impeachment.

“This will only bolster our democratic process and establish a beneficial precedent.

“We fervently hope that Mr Aiyedatiwa will choose the path of integrity, exemplifying the spirit of a true Ondo son by submitting to investigation and allowing the world’s greatest court, the court of public opinion, to objectively assess the situation. We urge him to present his defence and reveal to the world the truth behind this drama.”