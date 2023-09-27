Impeached LG boss, Adedayo, arraigned in Ogun

The Police Command in Ogun on Tuesday arraigned the impeached Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government in the state, Mr Wale Adedayo, at a Magistrate Court sitting in Abeokuta.

Recall that Adedayo had accused the state governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun, of diverting statutory Federal allocations of local government areas in the state.

Operatives of the Police Command had on Monday arrested Adedayo at Ijebu-Ife and held him in custody at the Police Headquarters at Eleweran in Abeokuta.

Adedayo was arraigned on a two-count charge at the Magistrate Court in Isabo, following a petition written by the state government.

The two-count charge has it that Adedayo had on Aug. 27 at Abeokuta in the Abeokuta Magisterial District did unlawfully publish a circular to the public.

It further has it that Adedayo through a letter addressed to a former governor of Ogun, Olusegun Osoba, knowingly and falsely accused Gov. Abiodun of hijacking local government funds.

The charge also stated that this was likely to cause fear and alarm among the public or disturb the public peace.

It contended that Adedayo knows or has reason to believe that such statement is a rumour.

Adedayo was thereby charged to have committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 59(1) of Criminal Code laws of Ogun State, 2006.

After the charge was read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty of the two charges.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Insp. Olaide Rawlings, said five witnesses would be called in the course of the trial.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr. Kayode Akinsola, applied for the bail of Adedayo in line with the provision of Section 265, that the defendant is innocent of the charges until proven otherwise.

He argued that the defendant had no criminal record and that he (Adedayo) would not likely jump bail, if granted.

Akinsola said the defendant has no criminal record whatsoever and has been honouring all invitations from the Police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

“We want to believe that the prosecution team has concluded its investigation and that is the reason why we are in court. Hence, the defendant can not interfere with whatever they may want to do.

“I urge the court to admit the defendant to bail, who will be willing to stand trial.”

The magistrate, A.K Araba, in her ruling, admitted Adedayo to bail in the sum of two million Naira and two “responsible and reliable sureties” in like sum.

The sureties, according to the magistrate must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court, and must posses landed property with evidence of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) and tax clearance.

She, therefore, remanded him at the Ibara Correctional Centre in Abeokuta, pending the perfection of the bail conditions.

The case was adjourned till Oct. 20 for trial