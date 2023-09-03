I need a break from men – TBaj

By Sylvester Kwentua, edited by Ayo Onikoyi

Recently evicted BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Tolani Shobajo, famously called TBaj, has been busy sending cryptic messages on social media, to whomever it may concern, ever since she got out of the house.

TBaj, who didn’t hide her intention to fight Ilebaye, a female housemate, over Neo, a male contestant, while in the house, has suddenly come out in one of her post eviction posts, to claim her heart is too sweet to be toyed with.

She made this assertion after one of her followers dug out a tweet TBaj made several years ago, questioning why women give themselves headaches over men.

In the tweet from the past, TBaj said: “You women will just carry man on top head.SMH”

The flashback brought back memories to TBaj and she reacted to it by claiming she needed a break from men.

“Hehe! I tweeted this? Awwwn cute. I need a break from men. My heart is too sweet for games.” TBaj pleaded