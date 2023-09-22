I became record label manager from the pulpit — Cleric

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a remarkable turn of events, Chubiyojo Ujah, Music Director and Pastor has defied the odds and made an unexpected career transition into the music industry.

Ujah, in a statement, during the week, revealed that his decision to transition from the religious circles to managing a successful record label, was driven by his deep passion for music.

Also known as Chubie, his journey began within the walls of a church, where he served as a bass and keyboard player, inspiring congregations through his music.

His devotion to his faith was unwavering, and his commitment to spreading love and faithfulness was evident in his interactions with the community.

Speaking on his harmony in music and ministry, Chubie said, “My love for music was entwined with my spiritual calling. However, it was my time at Kogi State University between 2003 and 2007 that would transform my life as I discovered that there was a greater call and purpose for my life.”

He added: “In 2003 I accepted the call of God into Ministry, and in 2004 I attended the esteemed Dunamis School Of Ministry, Abuja. As a pastor, I utilized music to enrich the worship experience, realizing the profound impact it had on congregants.

“This realization sparked a deeper interest in the art of music production. I began experimenting with creating music that blended contemporary sounds with spiritual themes, aiming to reach a broader audience while staying true to my spiritual beliefs. This fusion of faith and artistry allowed me to connect with individuals beyond the church’s walls.”

After graduating from Kogi State University with a degree in Microbiology, Chubie decided to do some specialised courses in the area of his passion, some of which include a Certificate in Electronic Music Production from SAE Institute Dubai, a Diploma in Film Production from SAE Cape Town, among others.

He now manages a record label, Showgear Records, recognizing the potential to uplift promising artists and provide them with a platform to share their talents with the world.