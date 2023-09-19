Gunmen kill soldiers, burn 2 vehicles in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Unidentified gunmen on Tuesday attacked and allegedly killed combined security operatives said to be over eight in number as well as set ablaze two of their vehicles in Imo state.

An eyewitness who spoke to newsmen said the incident happened at about 11:30 am in Oriagu, around the Aba branch in Ehime Mbano council area of Imo state.

The video clip of the attack which went viral saw about four lifeless bodies of soldiers in their uniforms and their guns.

Also, their two vehicles were inflamed.

At the time of filing this report, it was said that the road leading to the scene of the incident had been condoning off. Tension continued to rise within and outside the affected community.

According to the eyewitness, “The incident just happened about 2 hours ago. At first, I saw the two Hilux vehicles as the drove from Oriagu heading to the Aba branch in Ehime Mbano. As I am talking to you now the Hilux vehicles are still on fire. The soldiers were burnt by the gunmen.

“Tension is everywhere. We have closed our shops. We are going home. We are seeing a lot of security operatives. They blocked the road. People are running to our homes. Our people are afraid anything can happen now.

“The first security, I saw over five soldiers. In the second security vehicle, I saw more than four of the security people. They said all of them were killed.”

At the time of filing this report, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, was yet to respond to the enquiry.