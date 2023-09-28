Group petitions Oborevwori on credible IPMAN election

Oborevwori

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Ughelli

THE Noble Marketers Forum, a group of Independent Petroleum Marketers in Delta state has called on the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to prevail on the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Delta State to conduct their elections in accordance with the constitution provision.

The group in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Monday Oseke made the call Friday.

The group said the call has become important as the tenure of the outgoing executive expired in June 2023 and it was reported that the Governor put the election on hold because of an individual who wants him to be sworn in without election.

“Though we doubt this rumour flying round the state as propagated by the close allies of the particular contestant for the position of the Chairman of the Association.

“The Noble Marketers forum notes that the Governor is a product of free and fair election and we doubt if he will support imposition in a modern-day Nigeria.

“We prevail on the Governor to allow the electoral committee which consists of men of impeccable characters to conduct the election immediately as the constitution of the Association is very clear about election.” It added.