Gov Obaseki allocates Shaibu’s office to ‘Alaghodaro’

File image of Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu, locked out on Monday.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE feud between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu has continued as the office he vacated has been allocated as the Secretariat of the yearly Alaghodaro summit.

A source in the deputy governor’s office said Obaseki, in a leaked memo, asked the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, to allocate the office building of the Deputy Governor to the Trustees of the Alaghodaro Summit as their Secretariat.

It was gathered that the Chairman, through the Secretary, had written to the Governor for a permanent secretariat building to aid planning and logistics for the 2023 Alaghodaro Summit.

The said according to the leaked memo, the office space closest to the venue of the summit is that formerly occupied by Shaibu, and should be allocated to the Board of Trustees of the Alaghodaro Summit.

According to a Government House source, who works with the Trustees, the Summit which will take place in the second week of November this year, will attract potential investors from different parts of Nigeria.

The source further hinted the importance of the trustees having their Secretariat close to the venue of the Summit.

The leaked memo is dated the 18th of September 2023. The allocation, in the words of Governor Obaseki, is to take immediate effect.