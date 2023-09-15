‘French ambassador held hostage in Niger’

French president, Emmanuel Macron

The French ambassador to Niger and other French diplomats are “literally being held hostage at the French embassy.”

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, said so today, Friday, September 15.

He was speaking to journalists during a visit to the Côte D’Or region in France on Friday.

Macron said that “food was prevented from being delivered” to the embassy in Niamey. He added that the ambassador was “eating military rations.

“The ambassador, Sylvain Itte, “cannot go out, he is persona non grata and he is being refused food,” Macron also said.

After seizing control of the West African country in July, the military junta ordered Itte to leave the country.

It later revoked his visa and instructed police to expel him.

However, the diplomat remained in place, according to the French presidency. The French authorities have said that they do not recognise the authority of the junta. CNN