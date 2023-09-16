FORBES BLK list: I am excited with the new addition to my journey – Umanu Elijah

By Benjamin Njoku

Ace filmmaker and founder of TUDI Africa, Umanu Elijah has expressed excitement as his name was added to the list of the 2023 FORBES BIK community. ForbesBLK is a community curated to amplify the voices of black professionals, entrepreneurs, and Leaders.

The mission of ForbesBLK is to champion a global community of Black entrepreneurs, professionals, leaders and creators that are driving systematic change in business, culture and society.

“Our community of exceptional leaders of color are breaking down barriers, creating more equitable economies, and driving a new culture of connection, collaboration and change. In order to support our community, ForbesBLK shares inspiring content and curates in-person and digitally based networking opportunities to foster professional development, entrepreneurship, and cultural change,” says a statement from FORBESBLK.

Reacting via his social media page, Umanu Elijah said “I am excited to be selected as part of Forbes newest community, ForbesBLK, a community curated to amplify the voices of black professionals, entrepreneurs, leaders and creators. I am also excited about this new addition to the journey. I’m honoured to join a community of inspiring individuals who are making a positive impact on the world.”

Umanu, who’s also PR Strategist, is one of Africa’s leading prolific and most decorated filmmakers whose role in the movie industry cut across directing, cinematography and editing with series of works streaming on Netflix, Amazon Primevideo and several other international platforms.

He is also the founder of Krystal Filmworks Limited, Nigeria’s leading Film/TV production house that comprises Africa’s finest young Creatives.