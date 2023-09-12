By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as MohBad, on September 12, 2023 passed on at the age of 27.

Mohbad was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s ‘Marlian Records’ and left the label in 2022.

He is best known for his hit singles Peace, Ask About Me, Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie which was nominated in three categories for The Headies Awards in 2022.

The talented artiste was listed in Audiomack’s top 21 Afrobeats artists of 2021.

In 2022, he released Peace produced by Rexxie and got his peak in TurnTable charts top 50 in 2021 and top 100 in 2022.

Mohbad issued his first EP, Light, after agreeing to a record deal with Marlian Records World in 2019. The eight songs on the EP featured superstars Davido, Naira Marley, and Lil Kesh.

Here are five unforgettable hit songs released by Mohbad:

Mohbad- Feel Good

Mohbad- Peace

Rexxie, MohBad – KPK (Ko Por Ke)

Mohbad- Ask About Me