Fees hike: OAU students, mgt in showdown

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife , OAU

By Shina Abubakar

THE management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ile in Osun State and the Students’ Union Government, SUG, are on logger heads following the school’s decision to introduce a new school fee regime.

The institution increased school fees payable by both freshers and returning students from N20,100 and N28,100 for returning students to N89,200 and 101, 200.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, in a statement, explained that new students in the Faculties of Arts, Law and Humanities will pay N151,200, while returning students of the same faculties will pay N89,200.

Olarewaju stated that the new fee, which was approved by the University Senate after its meeting on Tuesday, is payable for an academic session.

The statement reads: “For those in the Faculties of Technology and Science, the new students will pay N163, 200 and the returning students of the same faculties are to pay N101,200.

“In addition, the new students being admitted into the Faculties in the College of Health Sciences and the Faculty of Pharmacy are to pay N190, 200 and returning students will pay N128, 200 respectively.

“The decision was taken by the Senate of the University at its emergency meeting on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. The above adjustable fees are just for an academic session.”

Increment is outrageous —SUG

However, the Secretary of the Students Union Government, SUG, Mr Akinboni Opeyeni said most returning students may not come back to school as the increment is too outrageous for them.

Opeyeni said: “We are mobilising student leaders on ways to engage the school management to resolve the issues as we have been meeting with the authority to avert the said hike.”