EXPORT: Customs partner NPA, NEPC to establish processing terminals

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, said it partnered with the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, to establish five Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) to enhance trade facilitation of non-oil export.

Speaking at an enlightenment workshop organised by the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, in collaboration with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC in Lagos, the Customs Area Controller, CAC of Lilypond Export Command, Mohammed Babadende, said the 5 established EPTs are charged with the mandate of undertaking the stuffing, examination and documentation processes.

The Customs boss listed the EPTs to include Diamond Star, Esslibra, Bellington Cargo, Tenzik Energy, and Sundail Terminal. He said efforts of the Service in terms of export have led to drastic reduction of delay in export processing, making the business of export effective and efficient since all agencies are domiciled in one place and reduced congestion along the access roads to the port and also inside the port terminals.

“Customs in its efforts to enhance trade facilitation on non-oil export has collaborated with the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA and Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC in the establishment of export processing terminals, EPTs.

“Export cargoes can access the ports within 48 hours for loading onto awaiting vessel, NCS in collaboration with shipping lines are trying to reduce the turnaround time of vessels which will also reduce the cost of shipping, It has minimized the issue of rejection and return of our goods which are usually caused by delay and lack of requisite phytosanitary certificates and It has eliminated the issue of pilfering of export boxes along the port corridors,” he stated.