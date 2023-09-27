Eid-el Maulud: PDP calls for prayers for Nigeria

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for concerted prayers for Nigeria as it joins the Muslim Umma to celebrate this year’s Eid-el Maulud.

The party urged Nigerians especially Muslims to use the day for intensive and fervent prayers to the Almighty Allah for His divine intervention in the affairs of the Nation.



This was contained in a press statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Wednesday.



He said, “The Party also calls on Nigerians to use the occasion to reinforce the bond of unity, love and respect for one another, especially at this critical time in the life of our Nation.



“Eid-el Maulud, the celebration of the birth of Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW), offers humanity an anchor in God’s love and willingness to guide mankind through obedience to His Will, righteousness, peace and eternal redemption.



“The PDP therefore calls on Nigerians, especially those holding sensitive public offices and whose decisions are central to the entrenchment of Justice, Equity and the Rule of Law in our Nation, to use the occasion to imbibe the fear of God in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet, as this is the only to guarantee peace and stability in the polity.



“Such officials must note that positions are given by the Almighty Allah and that all their actions will be accounted for before Him.



“The PDP felicitates with Nigerians and wishes them a happy Eid-el Maulud celebration.”

