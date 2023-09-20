Boy with missing intestine dies at LASUTH

LAGOS—ADEBOLA Akin-Bright, the 12-year-old boy with a missing intestine in Lagos State, is dead.

The mother, Abiodun Deborah, disclosed this in a phone conversation with Vanguard, yesterday.

It was gathered that Adebola died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

It will be recalled that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State visited Adebola and pledged to cover his medical care and expenses.

This was after the boy’s mother pleaded with the governor to probe the disappearance of her son’s small intestines, which according to her, occurred while the boy was receiving treatment at LASUTH.

The hospital management, however, denied the allegation in a statement made on its profile on X, on August 12, 2023.

Earlier, the Lagos State House of Assembly had said that anyone who is found culpable in the case of the missing intestine of Adebola Akin-Bright would be prosecuted in due course.