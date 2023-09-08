BBNaija AllStars: Pere punches wall in heated argument with Doyin [Video]

There was tension in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house on Friday afternoon when Pere punched the wall in a heated argument with fellow housemate, Doyin.

Recall Pere and Doyin have been at loggerheads over claims that he told her and Ceec that Cross, his friend and buddy likes Kim and is getting close to her when Cross knows he (Pere) also likes her.

Doyin also claimed that Pere said Cross had told him that he likes former BBNaija housemate, Nengi, hence wonders why Cross is going after Kim.