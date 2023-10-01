‘Damn it,’ CeeC reacts after eviction from BBNaija All Stars

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ceec has been evicted from the reality show.

A clip from the eviction show where she expressed shock after being evicted is trending on social media.

For the first time ever, the last three housemates are women.

Ceec’s eviction means Mercy Eke and Ilebaye are the final housemates.

Cee-C, once known for her controversial clashes in Big Brother Double Wahala season, showcased a less controversial side in the All-Star edition.

While not entirely free from controversy, she has displayed a calmer demeanour this time around. She clashed with Alex, Ilebaye, and Pere before she later reconciled with the housemates.

The six finalists were Cross, Ilebaye, Ceec, Mercy Eke, Adekunle, and Pere.