BBNaija All Stars Finale: Cross, Pere evicted from reality show

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Cross and Pere have been evicted from the reality show.

Cross emerged as the Head of House twice.

He was the first to qualify for the final after he purchased the ultimate immunity in the house by gathering the required coins.

His strategic move of purchasing immunity with 4000 coins showcased his intelligence and determination.

Pere Egbi, the General as he is fondly called, had a series of clashes in the house which made for some truly unforgettable moments.

He also had a romantic relationship with Mercy Eke in the final week and a seemingly friendly relations with Kim Oprah.

Pere’s determination to secure a spot in the finale was obvious and he competed till the final day.

After his eviction, he spoke about his plans to continue his acting career– Nollywood and Hollywood.

The six finalists were Cross, Ilebaye, Ceec, Mercy Eke, Adekunle, and Pere.