BBNaija All Stars: ‘Don’t lose this opportunity to be my friend’, Mercy tells Pere

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke has continued to ‘friendzone’ fellow housemate Pere amid his constant romantic teasing in the house.

In a private conversation between housemates in the locker room, Mercy told Pere that all they have going on is friendship, despite the various romantic moments they have had in the past few days.

Mercy said: “You see in this house, we are the last-standing friendship. If you lose this opportunity to be my friend, you’re on your own.”

However, Pere assured her that he was not going to waste the opportunity of being friends with her in the house.

Recall that Pere and Mercy shared what looked like a passionate kiss on Monday and the recent friendship discussion distorts the hopes of a potential romantic relationship before the end of the season.

On Monday, Mercy expressed her romantic feelings about Pere, stating that he is ‘irresistible.’

She admitted to struggling with her ‘desire’ for Pere because of his ‘irresistible’ nature.

This was after Pere helped Mercy wear her heels as they walked toward the garden. The duo hugged each other which followed passionate kisses and a time together at the dinner.

Later, while Pere and Cross were in the kitchen, Mercy sat alone at the dinning, shuffling cards and expressed her feelings for Pere in a soliloquy.

She said: “Pere is irresistible. I’m trying my best, I’m trying.”