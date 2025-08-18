BBNaija 10: ‘I’m upset with Dede for breaking my trust’ – Jason Jae

By Mayowa Ayeni

Tensions continue to rise in the BBNaija house as housemate Jason Jae opened up to fellow contestant Kola about feeling betrayed by Dele.

Jason revealed that a conversastion with Dede, in which she referred to him as “a fish” and accused him of creating a love triangle with her “fishes” left him hurt and disrespected.

He explained that the remark made him question the trust and sincerity in their friendship.

“You reacting this way saying you don’t want to talk about the issue makes it look like you are more hurt than what it is,” Kola told him.

Jason responded “I’m upset with Dede for breaking a friendship trust. How can you say we are friends and the next thing you are is oh you are the one creating a triangle with my fishes, what does that even mean?”

This isn’t the first time Jason and Kola have expressed concerns about Dede.

Both previously accused her of manipulation, alleging that she used them before shifting her attention to another housemate Koyin.

Dede however, has maintained from the beginning that she is not interested in any in—house romance, stressing that she is in a committed relationship outside the big brother house.

Vanguard News