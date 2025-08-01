BBNaija: I’m very attracted to you but I can’t say I like you, Kola tells Dede

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Kola, has revealed his attraction to fellow housemate Dede during a private conversation, sparking a candid exchange about feelings and boundaries.

Speaking to Dede, Kola admitted she fits his ideal type but clarified that it’s too early in the show to label his emotions as love.

“You are actually my type, that’s why I wanted to get to know you, talk to you and everything,” he said. “I’m not gonna sit down and act like I’m not attracted to you. Anyway, I’m very much attracted to you, it’s Day 4 so I can’t say that I like you but what I would say for sure is that you are someone…”

During the conversation, Kola accused Dede of having a deeper connection with Jason Jae, another housemate. Dede, however, firmly denied the claim, stressing that her relationship with Jason is purely friendly.

She went on to make her stance clear—she is in a committed relationship outside the house and is not open to anything beyond friendship in the Big Brother house.

“I’m in a relationship outside the house, very serious, really not open,” she said.

Dede also issued a firm warning, making it clear that even if Kola developed stronger feelings later on, nothing romantic would happen between them.

“So coming to an agreement and you say ‘Okay, cool, I know you have a relationship outside and I respect that and I wanna try to be your friend.’ That’s cool. But if tomorrow you trying to be my friend and there’s feelings involved and I’m hearing all I need reciprocation, it will not happen. It will definitely not happen by God‘s Grace,” she said.