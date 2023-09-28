Air strikes destroy IPOB/ESN hideouts in Anambra, Imo

NAF jets strikes, kill many terrorists, destroy their hideouts at Durbada, Borno

•As Police raid pro-Biafra’s office, arrest 87-year-old member, 2 others in Anambra •Cart away Ojukwu, Uwazuruike’s enlarged photographs, 16 plastic chairs from office

By Chioma Gabriel & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

An aircraft under the Air Component of Operation UDO KA II, Tuesday, carried out several strikes on IPOB/ESN locations at Mother Valley Orsumughu in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State and at Aku Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to the Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the strikes at both locations achieved their intended outcome and were deemed effective.

“Acting on credible intelligence that IPOB/ESN had perfected plans to disrupt civic activities lined up in the coming days in Anambra State and other states in the southeast from their concealed bunkers/hideouts at Mother Valley Orsumughu, air strikes were authorized in conjunction with ground troops and other security agencies on the location believed to also house some of their weapons and ammunition.

“The strikes hit the target and were deemed successful following the ball of fire and fleeing IPOB members at the location as well as feedback received.

“Air strikes were also conducted the same day, in close coordination with surface forces at IPOB/ESN hideout camps in Aku Ihube In Imo State, after a detailed analysis of intelligence on their converging for a likely rendezvous at their hideout. Consequently, air strikes were also authorized to strike the hideout. The targets were acquired and attacked in succession, with a high degree of success.

“Efforts by the NAF and other security agencies at ensuring that all Nigerians, irrespective of where they reside, are safe and free to conduct their activities without fear or being threatened will continue. While the determination of the security agencies is unwavering, the support of all Nigerians to the security agencies remains critical to defeating these criminal elements whose only intent is to sow fear and division among the citizenry.” Gabkwet said.

Police raid pro-Biafra’s office

Meantime, Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, , yesterday, confirmed the arrest of three of its members by the Police. According to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to BIM on Media and Publicity, Mazi Chris Anierobi Mocha, the three members arrested were: Chief Sylvester Dinyelu, an 87-year- old Biafran civil war veteran, Chief Peter Ibeka Udemefuna, 66 years old ; and Mr. Amauche Ode, 53 years old.

The men according to Mocha, were arrested during the Police raid of its regional office along Awkuzu/ Otuocha road, Ifitedunu in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“The members of BIM were seated in the office at Ifitedunu when the heavily armed policemen numbering over five arrived at the office in the evening and shot sporadically into the air which led people living around the area to scamper for their safety.

“The arrested members were handcuffed, and bundled into the Police vehicle while late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and BIM’s leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike’s enlarged photographs were taken away from the office.

“Other items taken away by the invading policemen were 16 plastic chairs and a register belonging to the region.

“We are a non-violent group and we demand the immediate release of our members from the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department, CID, Annex, Awkuzu, or they should be charged in court if the Police feel they committed any offence.

“The arrested men are very peaceful people, belonging to Chief Ralph Uwazuruike’s BIM that have not constituted a security risk to the state and South East in general and therefore, should be freed without further delay.”