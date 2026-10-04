4 African countries ranked among world’s best places to live in 2026

Four African countries have been ranked among the world’s best places to live in 2026, finishing ahead of the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States in the Nomad Lifestyle Index published by Nomad Capitalist.

Seychelles, Mauritius, Cape Verde and Botswana featured among 63 destinations assessed in the ranking, which considered factors such as taxation, safety, climate, residency opportunities, personal freedom, and the quality of services and infrastructure.

Seychelles emerged as the highest-ranked African country, placing 12th globally with 64.46 points. Mauritius followed in 17th position with 62.01 points, while Cape Verde ranked 36th with 52.16 points and Botswana came 44th with 49.99 points.

By comparison, the UK ranked 47th with 49.20 points, Canada placed 48th with 48.40 points, and the US came 54th with 46.33 points.

The ranking highlights how taxation, residency rules, climate and other lifestyle considerations can influence the attractiveness of a country to entrepreneurs, investors and professionals considering relocation.

Here are the four African countries that ranked ahead of the UK, US and Canada in the 2026 Nomad Lifestyle Index.

1. Seychelles

Seychelles ranked 12th worldwide, making it the highest-placed African country in the 2026 Nomad Lifestyle Index, with 64.46 points.

The Indian Ocean island nation recorded 88 points out of 100 for taxation, 70.9 points for safety and freedom, and 68.3 points for nature and climate.

However, its score for residence and access was 44.2 points, indicating that residency opportunities may be a consideration for people hoping to relocate there.

Seychelles is known for its beaches, tropical climate and coastal lifestyle, which can appeal to individuals seeking a quieter environment outside major global business centres.

Its overall ranking placed it 35 positions ahead of the United Kingdom, 36 ahead of Canada and 42 ahead of the United States.

2. Mauritius

Mauritius ranked 17th globally with 62.01 points, making it the second-highest African country on the list.

The island nation, located in the Indian Ocean off the southeastern coast of Africa, scored 76 points for taxation, 72 points for safety and freedom, and 69.1 points for residence and access.

Mauritius has an established tourism industry and financial services sector, making it a destination of interest to visitors, investors and entrepreneurs.

Its tropical climate and international business environment also contribute to its appeal among people exploring alternatives to traditional Western destinations.

The country finished 30 places ahead of the UK, 31 ahead of Canada and 37 ahead of the US in the index.

3. Cape Verde

Cape Verde, an Atlantic island nation off the coast of West Africa, ranked 36th globally with 52.16 points.

The country recorded 60.9 points for quality of life and infrastructure and 57.9 points for safety and freedom.

Its coastal communities, beaches and warm climate offer a different lifestyle from the large urban centres commonly associated with international relocation.

Cape Verde’s position placed it 11 places ahead of the UK, 12 ahead of Canada and 18 ahead of the US.

However, anyone considering a move to the country would still need to assess employment opportunities, residency requirements, healthcare access and the cost of living.

4. Botswana

Botswana ranked 44th globally with 49.99 points, completing the list of four African countries that finished ahead of the UK, Canada and the US.

Unlike Seychelles, Mauritius and Cape Verde, Botswana is a landlocked country in Southern Africa.

It scored 77 points for taxation and 65.1 points for nature and climate in the index.

Botswana is internationally recognised for its wildlife and natural attractions, including the Okavango Delta. Its environment offers a different living experience from the coastal and island settings of the other three African countries.

Although Botswana performed strongly in taxation and nature and climate, its overall score reflects its results across all five assessment categories.

The country ranked three places ahead of the UK, four ahead of Canada and 10 ahead of the US.

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