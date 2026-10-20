My mission is to demonstrate power; I don’t collect tithes – Odumeje

General Overseer of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, has said his ministry does not collect tithes, insisting that his primary mission is to demonstrate spiritual power.

The cleric disclosed this during an appearance on the Honest Bunch Podcast, in an episode uploaded to YouTube on Monday.

Odumeje criticised churches that frequently preach about tithing, accusing some of prioritising money collection over demonstrating spiritual power and performing miracles.

He said, “Those people that collect tithes and teach tithes every day when you come to church, they will be interested in making sure that they clear your pockets. And there is no practical evidence and miracles that you will see. The only thing is stories. That is not the kind of church I run.”

Explaining his ministry’s focus, he added, “My mission on earth is demonstration of power. All the teaching of tithe and teaching of giving, I am not in that area.”

However, Odumeje clarified that he did not consider tithing wrong, maintaining that the decision to pay should be left to individuals and their relationship with God.

“I don’t collect tithes. Nobody pays me tithes. I am not saying that tithe is bad. It’s a decision between you and God if you want to pay tithe. Tithe is real. But it is something that you must decide. Not something that somebody will be brainwashing you, forcing you,” he said.

The cleric also condemned teachings suggesting that Christians would be denied access to heaven if they failed to pay tithes.