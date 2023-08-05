What inspired my song, ‘Another Miracle’ — Ada Ehi

Nigeria Gospel singer, Ada Ogochukwu Ehi simply known by her stage name, Ada Ehi, has spoken on her new song, entitled, “Another Miracle,” saying she got inspiration of the song through thoughts and meditations of her heart.

The award-winning songwriter and mother of two, said the song is a statement and affirmation of faith and a response to life’s questions.

According to her, “What inspired the song were the thoughts and meditations of my heart. These are the things I constantly think about and respond with in my everyday life and that is what inspired the song. It is a statement of my faith to life’s questions and difficult situations.”

On how long it took her to come up with the song, she said: “It was not a quick studio writing session. Dena Mwana had come for RockFest 2022 and she stayed back because we knew we wanted to work on a song together and create something that represented both our cultures.

“So, we headed to the studio.

“I called the producer, Preach Zagi, who happens to also be my guitarist and we played around with the beat and got the melody. It was like a praise break session although we didn’t have the lyrics yet.

“So, after she left, I started working on the lyrics based on the everyday meditations of my heart and spirit.

“With bad news everywhere, the lyrics ‘I will sing another miracle, I will see uncountable testimonies and my song will remain glory hallelujah’ was my response to all the negativity around.

“So, the theme was already known. Right from time my theme has always been about lifting people’s spirit based on the instructions I received from the Spirit of God several years ago. People will experience the lifting power of God when they listen to my music. So that’s how I started working on the chorus and verse structure and then sent it back to Dena Mwana.”

She said she was grateful to God for the opportunity to work with Dena on the song and I looked forward to collaborating on more songs with her.

Ada Ehi said: “I am grateful for another sound being birthed through me and excited because I know it’s going to lift people. And like I stated earlier, the theme and message is Victory. It is another finished work of Christ song and that is always my theme.

“The spirit of God said to me, when people listen to my music, they will experience the lifting power, so listeners are going to experience the lifting power of the Holy Ghost.

“It will be a response to whatever situation they’re going through. This is another Victory song for people out there.”