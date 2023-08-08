We are picketing govt tertiary health institutions Aug 9 — NARD

Doctors

By Chioma Obinna

The Federal Ministry of Health, the Office of the Head of the Federal Civil Service, as well as all federal and state tertiary health institutions nationwide will be the targets of daily peaceful protests and picketing, according to the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, or NARD, which made the announcement on Saturday.

The mass action will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, , according to a notice issued by NARD following its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting jointly signed by the National President, Dr. Emeka Orji, and Secretary, Dr. Chikezie, Kelechi.

It reads: “This has become imperative to force home our requests, which have been largely ignored by our parent ministry and the federal government.

“We are pained that rather than make genuine and concerted efforts to resolve the challenges that led to the industrial action despite repeated ultimatums, our parent ministry and the federal government have chosen to demonise Nigerian resident doctors instead, after all, their sacrifices and patriotism.

“We, therefore, resolved that it is time the whole world hears our side of the story – the decay and corruption in the health sector as well as the neglect the public health institutions have suffered all these years that led to repeated industrial actions.

“”We believe that the government still has time to genuinely address the issues at stake before Wednesday, 9th August 2023, or leave us with no other option.”