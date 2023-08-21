WAEC: Commitment to quality education responsible for student’s impressive results – Abuja school

Not less than ten students of the Premiere Academy, Lugbe Abuja have recorded seven A1s and above in the recently released results of the 2023 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination.

Leading the pack was a Science Student, Master Salmanu Isa Musa, who recorded nine straight A1s. Two students, Golit Gordon Golu and Alamina Daniel Sopriye, had 8 A1s and one B in the Sciences.

Three other students scored A1 in seven subjects and B in the other two while additional four students scored A1 in seven subjects and C in the remaining two.

In all, the School recorded 100 percent success in the examination as all students achieved the minimum mandatory SSCE requirements for tertiary education admission in the country.

This eye-catching 2023 record of producing ten students with A1 galore in WASSCE brings back the memory of the outstanding performance of the school in the 2022 edition where ten students also scored at least six A1s and above in nine subjects.

Also, the outstanding performance of Master Salmanu Isa Musa who bagged straight A1 in nine Science subjects this year is coming on the heels of similar feat recorded in the 2020 results by another Science student of the school, Miss Ulan Andrew Sylvia, leading to the government of Plateau State hosting her at a special commemorative Executive Council sitting in appreciation of her bringing honour to her state of origin.

At a mini-media briefing to unveil the 2023 WASSCE Results of the School, Director, Academics & Administration, Mr. Chris Akinsowon, revealed that apart from the brilliant performances in the WASSCE, not less than sixteen (16) students of the School that sat the 2023 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations scored above 300, adding that honest pursuit of academic excellence is an ingrained tradition of the School.

Mr. Akinsowon acknowledged the consistent support of parents, guardians and institutional partners over the years as one of the strong enablers of the school’s success. He specifically praised the management of the NNPC/SNEPCO Cradle-to-Career (NC2C) Programme for partnering with the school in diverse areas over the past eight years.

According to him, “Premiere Academy takes immense pride in fostering an environment that encourages holistic development and commitment to imparting quality education through the combined efforts of our dedicated teachers, supportive staff and the pivotal commendable role of parents, partners and guardians who, through guidance and encouragement, continue to help our students find their academic journey rewarding and enjoyable in our system”.

He noted that the school, which was established in 2005 with the mission to produce all-rounded, well-adjusted, socially aware and responsible students who will grow up to become the pride of the nation in different areas of endeavor, has remained unwavering in ensuring that its students are guided and shaped by the standards of critical thinking, ethical principles, discipline and pursuit of high achievements.

“The range of our curriculum and co-curricular provisions are designed in appreciation of the diversity of our student population profile. This foundational philosophy of the school allows our students to exhibit their talents and potentials to the fullest spectrum, thereby pushing themselves beyond ordinary limits in their commitment to academic excellence”, he enthused.

A happy parent of one of the students who preferred anonymity lauded the School for its organised system and leadership-building ethos which, according to him, inculcate in the students the requisite inspiration to appreciate and internalize what can be achieved through hard work, discipline and an unquenchable passion for learning.

“Recording outstanding performances by students of the school has been consistent across WAEC, SAT and JAMB examinations over the years. This remarkable consistency and the commendable upright and dedicated process that produces the results go a long way in proving that the Premiere Academy model is a great blessing for the kids as they aspire to become great future leaders and inspiration to their peers”, he stated.