Transfer: Kelechi Ihenacho on Wolverhampton’s radar

Enitan Abdultawab

Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers have added Leicester and Super Eagles forward Kelechi Ihenacho to their swoop list before the transfer window ends.

According to Football Inside, the Premier League side wants to reinforce their attacking department with at least two players, and Kelechi Ihenacho is a big name on the list.

This is coming after Crystal Palace submitted a £12 million bid for the Foxes striker, but the deal has stalled.

Kelechi Ihenacho is reportedly interested in leaving the club as he does not want to play in the second tier of the English professional football league, even though he has already scored a goal and provided three assists this season.

Ihenacho could not help Leicester City out of the relegation zone last season, though he registered eight goals and five assists across 35 appearances for the Foxes and ended up winning the club’s Player of the Year.