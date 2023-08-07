Transfer: I want to leave — Neymar tells PSG

Brazilian star Neymar has informed Paris Saint Germain of his intention to leave the club this summer.

This was confirmed on Monday to L’Equipe amid the Brazilian being linked with a return to Barcelona.

Neymar has three years left to run on his £25m-a-year contract and question lingers on whether he is jumping or being pushed.

Reports have it that at 31, he is not thought to be a key player for new head coach Luis Enrique as he builds a new side.

PSG have been open to selling him in order to focus on building a younger, hungrier team.