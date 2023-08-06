Sporting CP pays tribute to Ronaldo in special ‘CR7’ third kit

Portuguese club Sporting CP has paid tribute to former player and Al Nasr forward Cristiano Ronaldo in their new third kit for the 2023–24 season.

The new retro kit is in honor of Ronaldo and their José Alvalade stadium, which was opened on August 6, 2003.

Sporting’s first game at the stadium was a friendly game against Manchester United, where a young Ronaldo dazzled.

The kit, which has a black and gold design, will feature ‘CR7’ in place of the manufacturer’s logo.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his professional debut for his boyhood club, Sporting Lisbon, in 2002.

He made 31 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing six assists, before his move to Manchester United in the summer of 2003.

In celebration of our home's 𝟐𝟎 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬, we present the Lions New Skin ✨



Now available 👉 https://t.co/Q9h5htTCCm pic.twitter.com/ZmSf102pt6 — Sporting CP English (@SportingCP_en) August 6, 2023

The club released an official statement to commemorate the day.

“Travel back in time with us to 2003. It’s the 6th of August. Imagine you are at the grand opening of the new Estádio José Alvalade.

“The referee is about to kick off the match against Manchester United FC… We’ve returned to this moment, recaptured the best of this day and the best of what is Made In Sporting.

“We now invite you to go back to the future, 20 years ahead and five Ballon d’Or awards later. It’s August 6, 2023. It’s our home’s anniversary, and we have prepared a very special gift for you.

“Introducing our new Lion Skin, inspired by the kit used in 2003, celebrating the 20 years of Estádio José Alvalade’s existence.

“A unique jersey that completes a virtuous triangle between Sporting CP, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Nike.”