Ronaldo ignores family’s retirement call, aims for more awards

By Awobiyi Oluwaseyifunmi

Al Nassr forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has said he has no plans to retire anytime soon as he aims for more merits to his name despite his family’s plea for his retirement.

Being one of the greatest and most awarded players of the sport isn’t enough for the 40-year-old as he aims for 1,000 career goals. He currently has 946 goals.

After being awarded the inaugural Prestige Award at the Portugal Football Globe Awards gala on Tuesday night, Ronaldo said of his immediate future: “I want to keep playing for a few years, not many, I have to be honest. I want to thank all my teammates for having learned from all of them, and even from this younger generation as well.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner spoke about the discussion he had with his family over retirement.

“People, especially my family, say, ‘It’s time for you to stop. You’ve done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?’ But I don’t think so,” he continued.

“I think I’m still producing good things, I’m helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going? I’m sure that when it’s over, I’ll leave feeling fulfilled, because I gave it my all. I know I don’t have many more years, but I try to enjoy the few I have to the fullest.”

Ronaldo will look to add to his goal tally when Portugal square up against Ireland on Saturday in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.