Southern Kaduna alleges marginalization, seeks ministerial appointment

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The people of Southern Kaduna have again, alleged being marginalised in state and federal appointments, appealing that the next ministerial appointment from Kaduna State should be from the zone.

They said at a press conference in Kaduna that over the last eight years, the Southern Kaduna region has experienced severe marginalization, both in political and religious spheres, particularly since the rise of the All Progressives Congress ( APC).

The Southern Kaduna people under the aegis of Southern Kaduna Renewed Hope Movement of Nigeria, decried “the ongoing marginalization faced by the Southern region within the governance of Kaduna State.”

Yusuf Kanhu, National Coordinator of the Movement, said “since the establishment of Kaduna State in 1967, 1976, and 1987, it has served as a home to diverse individuals and communities. It is a melting pot of cultures and ideologies, a symbol of unity and progress. Unfortunately, in recent times, we have witnessed a troubling divergence from these values.

According to him, ” in the past, Christians and Muslims in Kaduna coexisted harmoniously. They celebrated each other’s festivals, shared meals, and stood united. Unfortunately, in the present day, as we advance into the twenty-first century, we find ourselves grappling with a disheartening decline in unity and equitable political representation.

“Our expectation from the return to democracy was a united Nigeria marked by social justice, equity, and inclusivity—a departure from the challenges faced under various military regimes. Democracy, with its promise of synergy, representation, and inclusion, should guide our nation toward progress.”

“However, over the last eight years, the Southern Kaduna region has experienced severe marginalization, both in political and religious spheres, particularly since the rise of the APC. Under the previous administration of Mallam Nasir Elrufai, a significant disparity emerged in political appointments and campaigns, leading to an imbalanced representation of the region.”

The movement alleged that ” the introduction of the Muslim-Muslim ticket further deepened this divide, relegating the Christians and Muslims of Southern Kaduna to deputy positions or roles of lesser influence.”

“Recent videos circulating on social media depicting statements by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai raised concerns about the motivations behind these recent political decisions in the State. His assertion of leniency in demolitions and the potential exacerbation of demolitions and hardship under a successor, as well as the intent to perpetuate the Muslim-Muslim ticket for the next two decades, raise questions about their intentions towards the Southern Kaduna region.”

“Are these factors contributing to Governor Uba Sani’s current actions, favoring Zones 1 and 2 while disregarding the political significance of the South? We draw inspiration from the words of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, who aptly noted the existence of illiberal democracy—a system that outwardly resembles democracy but lacks its core values. This underscores our current challenge—a democracy that conducts elections but falls short in upholding true democratic ideals.

“In response to this distressing situation, the Southern Kaduna Renewed Hope Movement urges Governor Uba Sani to ensure fairness for both Christian and Muslim communities in Southern Kaduna. More so, the SKRHM conveyed their happiness and gratitude for the peace we are currently experiencing since your emergence as Governor of all Kaduna sons and daughters.

“We call for the equitable distribution of ministerial appointments to the South. If a Christian ministerial appointment is not viable, we propose the appointment of Dr. Abdulmalik Durunguwa—an esteemed son of Southern Kaduna, a proven administrator, the former Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Agency (SEMA), and a dedicated member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

“We want to reiterate that our goal is not to promote division or animosity. We stand for unity and progress, and we believe that the only way to achieve this is through equal representation, fair distribution of resources, and inclusive governance. Therefore, we call on the Kaduna State Government to address the grievances of the Southern region and take immediate steps to rectify this continuous marginalization. We demand fair representation in governance, equitable distribution of resources, and improved security measures in Southern Kaduna.

“We also call on the Federal Government and all well-meaning Nigerians to support and join us in our quest for justice, equality, and progress. Together, we can build a Kaduna State that truly celebrates and harnesses the strengths and diversity of all its people,” they said.