Sensi late strike seals comeback win for Inter Milan against PSG

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Stefano Sensi scored in the 83rd minute as Inter Milan won 2-1, coming from a goal down to defeat French champions, Paris Saint Germain for the first time ever.

In a pre-season friendly match played on Tuesday at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, PSG surrendered a lead as two goals in two minutes secured a late win for Inter Milan.

Vitinha scored a wonderful goal after receiving a pass from Carlos Soler to give the French champions the lead in the 62nd minute.

Sebastiano Esposito connected to a pass from Frattesi to equalize for Inter Milan, nine minutes before the end of regulation time.

Two minutes later, Frattesi assisted another goal for Stefano Sensi to complete the comeback in the 83rd minute.

Sensi’s late goal sealed the win for Inter Milan as PSG suffered another loss after a shock 3-2 defeat to Japanese outfit Cerezo Osaka in the last match and a goalless draw against Al Nassr.

Inter, on the other hand, only could manage a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in their previous fixture.

This is the first-ever victory for Inter Milan against PSG. Both sides have played four friendly fixtures over the last decade, and PSG have won three times.