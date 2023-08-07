Prince Amechi Michael Properties CEO wins multiple real estate awards

For the umpteenth time, there is really no template for success. But one per cent inspiration and 99 per cent perspiration seem to be the secret of Prince Amechi Michael, CEO of real estate firm Prince Amechi Michael Properties (PAMP), who only required his background and the accompanying challenges as sufficient inspiration and perspiration to succeed.

Prince Amechi Michael Properties hails from Otuocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria, but was born and raised in Benin City. He is the fourth child of seven siblings. Owing to the inability of his father, who was an engineer, to adequately cater to all the needs of the family, the entrepreneur left Benin City in the 1990s with his older brother to lagos, where he first worked at a supermarket before deciding to venture into real estate.

The CEO of Prince Amechi Michael Propertities is proudly a pioneer in the real estate sector. He started in the industry with his brother in 1998 to 2000. However, lack of money to invest at the time saw them adopt retail rentals, stone coat roofing and installation of water connectors.

Prince Amechi Michael Propertities CEO attended Usi Primary School in Benin. He had his secondary education in Lagos at Okota Secondary School, and later went to febilac continue education. Sadly, he was forced to drop out of school, due tolack of finance. But out of sheer determination, he later obtained a degree in Business Administration from the Lagos State University, in Ojo, Lagos State.

Prince Amechi Michael endured the difficult years of laying the bricks of foundation for the boom being harvested in Nigeria’s real estate sector today. Dedication, perseverance and ability to adapt to seasons kept him hugely relevant in the industry–including the application of technology and international best practices model, now integrated into provision of mass housing.

After he established his company, the Prince Amechi Michael Propertities managing director stayed true to his vision which is propelled by the determination to become a symbol of reference and trust in the sector. He was stuck with his core values–which are: Quality assurance, confidence and customer-centrism– all of which are engineered towards breeding excellent customer experiences and satisfaction.

Highly respected as a realtor, he has bagged several awards, in recognition of his role in the development of the Nigerian real estate sector, as well as his influence. In a recent interview, he spoke about a some of the honours and decorations that have been bestowed upon him, including being named as a West African Youth Ambassador in 2022.

“I have been giving a lot of awards. I have an honorary doctorate degree in Real Estate Management & Outstanding Excellence Award & Inspirational Leadership Honors in West Africa,

‘Yoruba Youth Humanitarian Icon Of The Year’, ‘Umuada Aguleri Mba Worldwide Patron Award’, ‘ECOWAS Uouth Personality Of The Year’ and many others I cannot remember”, he said.

Despite the economic gloom in the country, 2022 was a financially-rewarding and remarkable year for the Prince Amechi Michael Propertities visioner and his company. He also won the ‘Real Estate Outstanding Performance Award’ last year.

“Yes it was profitable, a lot of opportunities came up for me and people started understanding my impact and I and my team had a lot of breakthrough in the real estate business in Nigeria”, he recounted.

On the lessons learnt as an experienced realtor over the decades, he stated:

“I have learnt a lot, especially building houses that are not affordable, properties like that are always very difficult to to sell and also mistakenly buying lands with issues, or getting land that doesn’t have good title. So things like this are what I have learnt not to get myself attached with.

“Every business have profit but it’s dependent on the strategy you use, that’s what will determine your profit, if you spend your time building luxurious houses it will be very difficult to sell compare to building a normal affordable house.”